Syrian Arab Republic: Regional Winterization Progress Report: Syria and Iraq Situations (Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt) - as of January 2019

2019/03/05 | 10:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
With the generous contributions received so far, UNHCR will provide winterization assistance to 3.5 million vulnerable Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. The winterization programme covers the period from September 2018 to March 2019.
As of 31 January 2019, 3.16 million Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees have been reached with winterization assistance, mainly in the form of winter cash payments, shelter materials and winter specific core relief items (CRIs).
In January, UNHCR, through the inter-agency coordination structure, provided emergency winterization assistance to thousands of people affected by the winter storms in Lebanon.
UNHCR also continued to provide assistance to families affected by floods in northern Syria.
