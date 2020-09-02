Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
COVID-19: Kurdistan Region reaches nearly 30,000 confirmed cases
2020/09/02 | 14:40 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- A WHO volunteer helps an elderly man wear a face mask in the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province.
(Photo: WHO Iraq/Twitter)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq