Kurdistan to host 145th int’l book fair in April

2019/03/05 | 11:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The 14th edition of the Kurdistan International Book Fair will kick off next month in Kurdistan Region's capital city of Erbil, news reports said.
The exhibition will start from April 3- 13 at Sami Abdul-Rahman Park on the Mosul Road, which previously hosted several seminars and panels for well-known academicians.
The 26th edition of the Baghdad International Book Fair kicked off last month with the participation of some 700 publishing houses and bookshops from 23 countries. It occupied an area of 10,000 sqm, the largest in the history of the event since it began in 1979.
