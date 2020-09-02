Macron says 'IS', foreign interference are main challenges for Iraq's sovereignty

Macron announced the trip late Tuesday, saying he was headed to Baghdad "to launch an initiative alongside the United Nations to support a process of sovereignty." He has previously described the "fight for Iraq's sovereignty" as "essential." He said there were still many challenges to securing Iraq's sovereignty.



On Wednesday, he named two of these challenges as being the fight against militants from the Sunni extremist group "Islamic State" and foreign interference in its affairs.



"We will remain committed because the battle against 'Islamic State' is ongoing, but this has to be in the context of an agreement and protocol that respects Iraq's sovereignty," he said at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.



Macron also discussed cooperation on energy and French support for the constructions of a metro railway in Baghdad.



Read more: Emmanuel Macron refuses to condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Prophet Mohammad Iraq has 'suffered so much' Iraq has struggled under the weight of sectarianism for the better part of two decades.



Since the 2003 US invasion of Iraq ousted Saddam Hussein, Iraq has been a stage for regional contests, most notably that between its closest allies, the US and Iran.



It has also struggled to contain violent extremist groups such as the "Islamic State," which captured large swathes of the country in 2014, culminating in the sacking and occupation of Mosul.



Read more: France’s Macron urges political reform after new Lebanon PM named Macron said last week that Iraq has "suffered so much" and deserved options beyond regional power politics and extremism.



"There are leaders and a people who are aware of this, and who want to take their destiny in hand," Macron said.



