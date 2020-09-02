2020/09/02 | 21:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad court issues arrest warrant for owner of Iraqi broadcaster Dijlah TV Iraqi authorities should immediately drop the arrest warrant for Jamal Karbouli, the Iraqi owner of Amman-based Dijlah TV, and allow Dijlah TV to operate freely and without fear of reprisal, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Tuesday.Dijlah TV has an […]

