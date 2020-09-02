"No Foreign Pilgrims Allowed" in Iraq for Arbaeen

2020/09/02 | 21:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad has decided to bar all foreign pilgrims from visiting Iraq for this year's Arbaeen season due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, an Iranian deputy minister said.Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaqari said he has been informed by Iran's ambassador to Baghdad about the […]

