Eight ISIS militants killed in airstrike, west of Anbar

2019/03/05 | 12:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least eight ISIS members were killed on Monday as the US-led Coalition carried out an airstrike in Anbar province, the Security Media Center said.In a statement, the center said the airstrike was carried out in the desert of Kabisa in Anbar, depending on accurate information from the intelligenceA group of militants were targeted, while an armored vehicle belonging to the insurgents was destroyed, it added.Iraq declared victory against ISIS in late 2017, however, the militant group still carries out sporadic attacks through its dormant cells. Now that the group is almost defeated in Syria, it has intensified its efforts to reorganize itself in the Iraqi desert areas of Anbar.