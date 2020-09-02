From Baghdad, Macron promises continued French support for Kurdistan Region


From Baghdad, Macron promises continued French support for Kurdistan Region
2020/09/02 | 23:42 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) meets with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Baghdad, Sept.

2, 2020.

(Photo: KRG)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links