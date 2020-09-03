Macron, Kadhimi "discuss Nuclear Energy Project"


Macron, Kadhimi
2020/09/03 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly discussed cooperation on a nuclear energy project with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

More here.

(Source: Reuters)

read more Macron, Kadhimi "discuss Nuclear Energy Project" first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links