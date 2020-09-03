Preliminary Oil Export Figures for August

2020/09/03 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for August of 80,494,536 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.597 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 2.763 million bpd exported in July.These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 77,505,136 barrels, while exports […]

