Par'l committee accuses Nineveh governor of 'unprecedented' corruption

2019/03/05 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An Iraqi parliamentary committee has called for the suspension of Nineveh governor Nofal al-Akoub over corruption accusations. Prominent Sunni politician and head of the committee Osama al-Nujaifi said in a Monday statement that the thorough work by the fact-finding committee in the province of Nineveh revealed serious documents about unprecedented financial violations committed by Akoub.The MP called for "swift measures, including the suspension of the governor's work to prevent any influence on integrity committees and judicial authorities that investigate him." Nujaifi further called for taking legal measures to bar the governor from traveling abroad until the investigation is over.
