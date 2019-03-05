Parliament to interrogate electricity minister over corruption charges

2019/03/05 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi parliament will question Electricity Minister over alleged corruption charges and lack of planning for the summer season in a number of departments, an MP said.In remarks, MP Sadiq Al-Sulaiti, representing Saairun bloc, said that three issues were referred to the Commission of Integrity for investigation concerning the General Directorate of Electricity Transmission in the central region.He accused the body of wasting public money through damages caused to a power generator in Baghdad.The directorate, according to Sulaiti, purchased unsuitable oil to power the generator, which caused the damages. The estimated cost of the oil reached one billion dinars.Sulaiti urged the electricity minister and other regulatory bodies to take the necessary measures and prevent fraud.