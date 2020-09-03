2020/09/03 | 15:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) were trading largely unchanged at lunchtime on Thursday, after the company announced a loss for the half year ended 30 June 2020.Company statement: Jón Ferrier, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We moved decisively to protect the business and preserve liquidity in response to COVID-19 […]

read more GKP Reports Loss for 1H 2020 first appeared on Iraq Business News.