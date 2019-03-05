Iraqi Kurds mark 28th anniversary of uprising against Ba’ath regime

2019/03/05 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Kurdish uprising against the Baath regime Ranya city, Iraqi Kurdistan Mar 5, 1991. Photo: Archive
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Residents of Ranya in Iraqi Kurdistan on Tuesday are marking the 28th anniversary of the start of the Kurdish National Uprising against the Iraqi Ba’ath regime.
A number of events will be held in cities and towns across the Kurdistan Region. The residents of Ranya city, northwest of Sulaimani, will hold artistic and sporting events to mark the occasion, NRT TV reported.
Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) released a statement on Tuesday congratulating the people of the Kurdistan Region on the uprising against the Ba’ath regime in 1991.
“You struggled and resisted to have a free life and a civil world that includes security, pardoning, and peace,” the KRG Council of Ministers said, referring to the Region’s people.
“Your unity and resistance have thwarted many conspiracies of terrorists and enemies and you have passed many obstacles and crises successfully.”
The KRG announced on Monday that there would be a one-day holiday across the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday to mark the anniversary.
Iraqi Kurds rose against the Ba’ath regime 28 years ago after decades of brutal oppression and a genocidal campaign carried out against the Kurds in the 1980s.
The Peshmerga participated in the uprising along with ordinary citizens.
The uprising began in Ranya at 9:00 a.m., when people took to the streets using radios and mosques to call on others to join the uprising.
By 3:00 p.m. the people had seized control of all government institutions in the city from the regime. Several people were killed, including both civilians and Iraqi security forces.
The uprising eventually spread to all areas of Iraqi Kurdistan, with local people taking control of towns and sub-districts, initially around Qaladize, north of Sulaimani.
The uprising began in Sulaimani city on March 7. Citizens took to the streets and gained control of government institutions. They seized the regional headquarters of the General Directorate of Security, known as Amna Suraka which means “red security” in Kurdish. Thousands of Iraqi soldiers surrendered and the Ba’athist governor of Sulaimani, along with several other officials, was killed.
The uprising continued to spread over the following days to Chamchamal, Halabja, Arbat, Piramagrun, Koya, Shaqlawa, and other areas.
The citizens of Erbil took control of government institutions on March 11 and many Iraqi soldiers were killed in the struggle.
The uprising continued until March 14 when the Iraqi Ba’athist forces re-established control over all areas.
According to a report by Human Rights Watch, the Ba’ath regime responded to the uprising with brutal acts against the Kurds.
“Saddam Hussein’s record of brutally suppressing even mild dissent is well-known. When the March 1991 uprising confronted his regime with the most serious internal challenge it had ever faced, government forces responded with atrocities on a predictably massive scale. The human rights repercussions continue to be felt throughout the country,” the report said.
“In their attempts to retake cities, and after consolidating control, loyalist forces killed thousands of unarmed civilians by firing indiscriminately into residential areas; executing young people on the streets, in homes and in hospitals; rounding up suspects, especially young men, during house-to-house searches, and arresting them without charge or shooting them en masse; and using helicopters to attack unarmed civilians as they fled the cities.”
