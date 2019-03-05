Iraq’s Foreign Ministry says ties with Saudi Arabia ‘strategic’

2019/03/05 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has highlighted the strategic ties with Saudi Arabia, saying that Iraq adopted foreign policies and that its security is related to the whole region’s security.
“Ties with Saudi Arabia are strategic and began a new phase of high coordination. Huge developments will be witnessed in reconstruction, investment, enabling the industrial and agricultural sectors and facing extremism,” Ahmed al-Sahhaf, the ministry spokesperson, said in press remarks.
The high coordination between the two countries, according to Sahhaf, achieved progress including the opening of two consulates for the kingdom in Najaf and Basra. This will increase the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, he said adding that no more challenges face the bilateral ties.
Iraq, according to Sahhaf, is in communication with all the neighboring countries without exception. He added that talks about achieving stability in Iraq is linked to the stability of the whole region.
