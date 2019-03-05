World: Methodological Paper: Impact and Experience - Assessing Severity of Conflict Displacement (February 2019)

2019/03/05 | 15:45
Source: Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre
The experience of internally displaced people (IDPs) and their resulting vulnerability differs significantly across displaced populations. In some contexts, IDPs are exposed to high levels of violence, malnutrition and disease in overcrowded and unsanitary displacement camps. In other cases, they are provided with free social housing and priority access to services.
To call attention to situations of particular concern, highlight key threats to IDPs’ safety and wellbeing, and better measure progress towards finding solutions to internal displacement, IDMC now aims to complement displacement figures with an assessment of displacement severity. By the end of 2019, IDMC aims to provide information on the severity of displacement in about 50 countries affected by conflict displacement. This report outlines the methodology adopted and provides preliminary results for Colombia and Iraq.
