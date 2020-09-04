2020/09/04 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Women's participation critical to ending corruption in Iraq: New forum launches today The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq has launched Iraq's first-ever anti-corruption forum for women, highlighting the integral role women play in combating corruption in the country.The Women Against Corruption forum brings together 35 academics and activist Iraqi women from the […]

read more Women critical to Ending Corruption in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.