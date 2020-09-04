Women critical to Ending Corruption in Iraq

2020/09/04 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Women's participation critical to ending corruption in Iraq: New forum launches today The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq has launched Iraq's first-ever anti-corruption forum for women, highlighting the integral role women play in combating corruption in the country.
The Women Against Corruption forum brings together 35 academics and activist Iraqi women from the […]
