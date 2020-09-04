2020/09/04 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting on safely reopening schools and universities.The Cabinet voted for online learning for the first semester, except for twelfth-graders who will study on campus.The Ministries of Education and Higher Education have been tasked to prepare health and safety guidelines for in-person learning, and […]

read more KRI Schools and Unis to Remain Closed first appeared on Iraq Business News.