Uprising anniversary should unite Kurds to ensure ‘victory’: Masoud Barzani

2019/03/05 | 15:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- SULAIMANI, Kurdistan Region — On the 28th anniversary of a Kurdish uprising that began in Raniya against the Baath regime, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and leaders congratulated the people of Kurdistan.
KDP President Masoud Barzani, described the occasion as a "clear message" to the world that Kurds will not accept "oppression.”
Ceremonies are taking place in Raniya to remember the date. In honor of those who gave their lives to the Kurdish struggle wreaths were laid at the Martyrs Monument.
People in Ranyia hit the streets to attend events to remember the start of The Raparin. Photo: RudawThe uprising began on March 5, 1991 in the city of Ranyia. It spread to Sulaimani on March 7, Erbil on the 11th, Duhok on the 14th, and culminated in Kirkuk on the 21st, coinciding with the Newroz festival, when Kurds celebrate the new year.During the two-week uprising waged by civilians and Peshmerga, Saddam Hussein's regime forces were ousted from the Kurdish cities.On the occasion, Masoud Barzani explained added that if Kurds are united, then "victory" is always achieved over "invaders".March is a significant month for the Kurdish struggle."March is the month of success and the plights of the Kurdistan nation. The majority of victories and historical turning points occurred during this month. March is the month of sacrifices and the renewal of hope to the people of Kurdistan," Barzani said.
A man looks up at the Martyrs Monument in Ranyia, Sulaimani Province, Kurdistan Region on March 5, 2019. Photo: Rudaw TV
Kurds, in what was the time northern Iraq, had been granted semi-autonomy in the March 11th Agreement of 1970. It was reached between the Iraqi government and the Kurdish leadership under Mullah Mustafa Barzani, the father of Masoud, after a decade of revolt against the regime in Baghdad.The Aylul (September) Revolution broke out after negotiations between Kurds and Baghdad did not bear fruit in 1961 and the Iraqi government began a military campaign to crush Kurdish dissent.After a decade of armed struggle, the Iraqi government agreed to grant Kurds some autonomy, but it did not last long."The resilience of the people and revolution forced the Iraqi regime for the first time on March 11, 1970 to admit some of the rights of our nation. The March 11th Declaration was a clear document of the success of our nation's revolution against efforts to eliminate our nation and the denial [of our rights] by the invaders. On March 11 and from the Aylul revolution, the enemy was forced to give up the reasoning of the use of force and to choose dialogue," Barzani's statement read. Then a year after the 1991 uprising and a decade of genocidal acts, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Kurdistan Region Parliament were established. "Today marks the 28th anniversary of the great uprising of 1991. In light of this prestigious event, we are sending the warmest congratulations to the honorable families of the martyrs, the brave Peshmerga and the people of Kurdistan including all the religious and ethnic groups inside and outside of Kurdistan," the KRG stated. The KRG added the establishment of the government was an outcome of the uprising.
