Turkey: IFRC Turkey Program Overview 2019

2019/03/05 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Country: Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
BACKGROUND
The Syria conflict continues to be the largest and most complex humanitarian crisis in the world resulting in internal and external displacement, loss of thousands of lives and severe damage to infrastructure, roads, buildings and livelihoods. Over five million Syrian people are displaced in neighbouring countries, including Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and in North Africa. Turkey alone hosts about 3.9 million registered refugees including people from Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan, making it the host country with the largest refugee population in the world.
As of October 2018, some 3.6 million Syrian people are living in Turkey registered under temporary protection. 177,380 people live in temporary shelter centres run by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) under the protection of the Turkish Government. The refugees in camps have access to shelter, food, health, education, and social activities. However, despite the government’s enormous humanitarian aid efforts, more than 99 per cent of refugees live in urban areas under challenging circumstances and with scarce resources.
