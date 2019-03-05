Badr organization defector accuses Ameri of failing people

2019/03/05 | 18:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A breakaway faction of Iraq's powerful Badr organisation accused the group's leader, Hadi al-Ameri, of not having Iraq's interests on top of priorities.Last week, the new Patriotic Badr Movement announced its defection from Badr saying the current leadership is failing to maintain people’s hopes and those of its own members.It went on saying it seeks a democratic transformation that aims to reform the deteriorating organisation and its political reality, adding that it would seek holding those in power accountable for the killing and terrorising of Iraqis.The Badr organisation was first established in the early 1980s, when it was founded as a military force. In 2003, it turned to politics after the US invasion of Iraq. It still has active militias but most are backed by Iran and fought against the US troops after 2003.