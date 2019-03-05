عربي | كوردى
Revolutionary Guards commander flexes political muscle
2019/03/05 | 18:45
Qassem Soleimani's role

Qassem Soleimani’s role

in a political crisis in Iran highlights the influence of the leader of the

Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, who has acquired celebrity status at home

after being largely invisible for years.The resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

last week was quickly rejected by President Hassan Rouhani, but a week on,

tension over Zarif’s absence from meetings with Syrian President Bashar

al-Assad that Soleimani attended is still evident.Soleimani’s Quds Force, tasked with carrying out operations

beyond Iran’s borders, shored up support for Assad when he looked close to

defeat in the civil war raging since 2011 and also helped militiamen defeat ISIS

in Iraq.Its successes have made Soleimani instrumental to the steady

spreading of Iranian influence in the Middle East, which the United States and

Tehran’s regional foes Saudi Arabia and Israel have struggled to keep in check.Khamenei made Soleimani head of the Quds Force in 1998, a

position in which he kept a low profile for years while he strengthened Iran’s

ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Assad’s government, and Shi’ite militia groups

in Iraq.In the past few years, he has acquired a more public

persona, with fighters and commanders in Iraq and Syria posting images on

social media of him on the battlefield, his beard and hair always impeccably

trimmed.“Soleimani is an operational leader. He’s not a man working

in an office. He goes to the front to inspect the troops and see the fighting,”

said an Iraqi former senior official who asked not to be identified discussing

security issues.An Iraqi militia released a music video in 2014 praising

Soleimani’s efforts in fighting ISIS, and state media have run multiple

accounts of his role in military victories.“His chain of command is only the Supreme Leader. He needs

money, gets money. Needs munitions, gets munitions. Needs materiel, gets

materiel,” the Iraqi former official said.After Zarif resigned, Soleimani issued a rare statement.

There had been a “bureaucratic” mistake rather than any intention to exclude

Zarif, it said, describing the minister as the main person in charge of foreign

policy and backed by Khamenei.But on Tuesday, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA)

reported that the foreign ministry had not been informed throughout Assad’s

trip, citing ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, saying Zarif’s aim with his

resignation was to restore Iran’s diplomatic system to its rightful place.“WE ARE CLOSE TO YOU”The row is an unusually public display of tension between

the Guards, who play a key role in politics in Iran, and moderate government

officials who favor reconciliation with the West 40 years after Iran’s 1979

revolution ousted the US-backed Shah.A regional official with knowledge of Iranian affairs said

the foreign ministry and the Quds Force had conflicts of opinion over Syria.

The release on Monday of a closed-door speech last year by Khamenei highlighted

another ongoing split - over Iran’s agreement with world powers to curb its

nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.The speech voiced doubt about the government’s overtures to

Europe to try to shore up the deal after US President Donald Trump pulled out.A major-general, Soleimani is also in charge of intelligence

gathering and covert military operations carried out by the Quds Force and last

summer he publicly challenged Trump.“I’m telling you Mr. Trump the gambler, I’m telling you,

know that we are close to you in that place you don’t think we are,” said

Soleimani, wagging an admonishing finger.“You will start the war but we will end it,” he said, with a

checkered keffiya draped across the shoulders of his olive uniform.“GETS WHAT HE WANTS”Softly-spoken, Soleimani came from humble beginnings, born

into an agricultural family in the town of Rabor in southeast Iran on March 11,

1957.At 13, he traveled to the town of Kerman and got a

construction job to help his father pay back loans, according to a first person

account from Soleimani posted by Defa Press, a site focused on the history of

Iran’s eight year war with Iraq.When the revolution to oust the Shah began in 1978,

Soleimani was working for the municipal water department in Kerman and

organized demonstrations against the monarch.He volunteered for the Revolutionary Guards and, after war

with Iraq broke out in 1980, quickly rose through the ranks and went on to

battle drug smugglers on the border with Afghanistan.“Soleimani is a great listener. He does not impose himself.

But he always gets what he wants,” said another Iraqi official, adding that he

can be intimidating.At the height of the civil war between Sunni and Shi’ite

militants in Iraq in 2007, the US military accused the Quds Force of supplying

improvised explosive devices to Shi’ite militants which led to the death of

many American soldiers. Soleimani played such a pivotal role in Iraq’s security

through various militia groups that General David Petraeus, the overall head of

US forces in Iraq, sent messages to him through Iraqi officials, according to

diplomatic cables published by Wikileaks.After a referendum on independence in the Kurdish north in

2017, Soleimani issued a warning to Kurdish leaders which led to a withdrawal

of fighters from contested areas and allowed central government forces to

reassert their control.He was arguably even more influential in Syria. His visit to

Moscow in the summer of 2015 was the first step in planning for a Russian

military intervention that reshaped the Syrian war and forged a new

Iranian-Russian alliance in support of Assad.His activities have made him a repeated target of the US

Treasury: Soleimani has been sanctioned by the United States for the Quds

Force’s support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other armed groups, for his role in

Syria’s crackdown against protesters and his alleged involvement in a plot to

assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the United States.Soleimani’s success in advancing Iran’s agenda has also put

him in the crosshairs of regional foes Saudi Arabia and Israel.

