VIDEO: Art exhibit in Kobani showcases strength, triumph of Kurdish women

2019/03/05 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Several paintings are shown which depict the suffering and triumph of women. The art is meant to display the achievements of females despite the struggle and oppression they have experienced during times of war.
At the height of its emergence in 2014, the Islamic State advanced on the Kurdish town of Kobani, but joint efforts from the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Peshmerga forces from the Kurdistan Region ensured the extremist group had a short-lived reign in the city.
Shirin Esnail, one of the artists and an event organizer, said the theme of the art was indeed focused squarely on women.
“Particularly, the strength of a woman to overcome challenges and hardships,” Esnail told Kurdistan 24. “Each artist was given the freedom to bring their ideas to life through their paintings.”
There were 18 works on display at the exhibit, the first time such a project has been organized in Kobani.
Editing by John J. Catherine
(Additional reporting by Redwan Bezar)
At the height of its emergence in 2014, the Islamic State advanced on the Kurdish town of Kobani, but joint efforts from the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Peshmerga forces from the Kurdistan Region ensured the extremist group had a short-lived reign in the city.
Shirin Esnail, one of the artists and an event organizer, said the theme of the art was indeed focused squarely on women.
“Particularly, the strength of a woman to overcome challenges and hardships,” Esnail told Kurdistan 24. “Each artist was given the freedom to bring their ideas to life through their paintings.”
There were 18 works on display at the exhibit, the first time such a project has been organized in Kobani.
Editing by John J. Catherine
(Additional reporting by Redwan Bezar)