French seed firm Vilmorin maintains some Iran sales, awaits EU scheme

2019/03/05 | 19:20
Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News
French seed maker,
Vilmorin, said on Tuesday it was continuing some exports to Iran with the
backing of a French bank, and will participate in efforts to implement a
European scheme to avoid sanctions targeting trade with Tehran.Vilmorin, one of the
world's largest suppliers of seeds for grain and vegetable crops, has cited the
US sanctions against Iran as among the short-term risks to its activities in
emerging markets, along with currency volatility.Food and agricultural
goods are not directly targeted by US sanctions related to Iran's nuclear
program, but restrictions on dollar-based transactions have impeded trade.Vilmorin is working
with a banking partner that is not one of the big French lenders to finance
deals with Iranian clients able to pay in euros, Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Supiot said at a presentation of the company's first-half results."We have done a
few transactions since the start of the financial year," he told
reporters."We are going to
have lower sales (to Iran) than before," he said, adding they should
amount to "several million euros".He declined to name
the bank working with Vilmorin but said it was much smaller than the major
French lenders that have US activities and massive dollar flows.Vilmorin had
previously reported annual sales of around 10 million euros ($11.33 million) in
Iran.While this was small
compared with group sales of 1.35 billion euros in its 2017/18 year to June 30,
disruption of Iranian trade could trim short-term growth prospects and was also
a setback given strong seed demand in Iran, the world's fifth-largest vegetable
grower, Supiot said.To maintain exports to
Iran, Vilmorin was also exploring the potential for new local customers with
access to foreign currency, and the possibility for customers to set up outlets
in third countries that would then ship goods on to Iran.The seed maker is also
considering taking part in a proposed European scheme, known as INSTEX, to
conduct non-dollar trade with Iran via a barter system that would avert US
penalties.Vilmorin is among some
70 French food, farming and pharmaceutical firms invited to a briefing at the
French finance ministry with the head of INSTEX on Thursday."We consider that
we'll be able to conduct sales (to Iran) this financial year with the help of
our banking partner, we'll have to see for the other scheme," Supiot said.France, Germany and
Britain legally set up the entity in January, but it is expected to take
several months before it becomes operational. The European powers must first
establish a budget for INSTEX and define its rules. Iran must also set up a
mirror company.($1 = 0.8829 euros)
