French seed firm Vilmorin maintains some Iran sales, awaits EU scheme
2019/03/05 | 19:20


French seed maker,

Vilmorin, said on Tuesday it was continuing some exports to Iran with the

backing of a French bank, and will participate in efforts to implement a

European scheme to avoid sanctions targeting trade with Tehran.Vilmorin, one of the

world's largest suppliers of seeds for grain and vegetable crops, has cited the

US sanctions against Iran as among the short-term risks to its activities in

emerging markets, along with currency volatility.Food and agricultural

goods are not directly targeted by US sanctions related to Iran's nuclear

program, but restrictions on dollar-based transactions have impeded trade.Vilmorin is working

with a banking partner that is not one of the big French lenders to finance

deals with Iranian clients able to pay in euros, Chief Financial Officer

Vincent Supiot said at a presentation of the company's first-half results."We have done a

few transactions since the start of the financial year," he told

reporters."We are going to

have lower sales (to Iran) than before," he said, adding they should

amount to "several million euros".He declined to name

the bank working with Vilmorin but said it was much smaller than the major

French lenders that have US activities and massive dollar flows.Vilmorin had

previously reported annual sales of around 10 million euros ($11.33 million) in

Iran.While this was small

compared with group sales of 1.35 billion euros in its 2017/18 year to June 30,

disruption of Iranian trade could trim short-term growth prospects and was also

a setback given strong seed demand in Iran, the world's fifth-largest vegetable

grower, Supiot said.To maintain exports to

Iran, Vilmorin was also exploring the potential for new local customers with

access to foreign currency, and the possibility for customers to set up outlets

in third countries that would then ship goods on to Iran.The seed maker is also

considering taking part in a proposed European scheme, known as INSTEX, to

conduct non-dollar trade with Iran via a barter system that would avert US

penalties.Vilmorin is among some

70 French food, farming and pharmaceutical firms invited to a briefing at the

French finance ministry with the head of INSTEX on Thursday."We consider that

we'll be able to conduct sales (to Iran) this financial year with the help of

our banking partner, we'll have to see for the other scheme," Supiot said.France, Germany and

Britain legally set up the entity in January, but it is expected to take

several months before it becomes operational. The European powers must first

establish a budget for INSTEX and define its rules. Iran must also set up a

mirror company.($1 = 0.8829 euros)

