Greece: Greece Accommodation Update – February 2019

2019/03/05 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Overview
By the end of February 2019, UNHCR had created 26,186 places in the accommodation scheme as part of the ESTIA programme. These were in 4,457 apartments and 19 buildings, in 14 cities and 6 islands across Greece.
The Accommodation Scheme provides rented housing to vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece. Urban accommodation helps restore a sense of normalcy and provides better access to services, including education and health. People are additionally supported by social workers and interpreters who help them access medical services, employment, language courses and recreational activities.
26,186 Number of accommodation places
4,476 Number of units
99% Occupancy rate
Demographics
In total, since November 2015, 57,145 individuals have benefitted from the accommodation scheme. 22,803 people were accommodated as of the end of February 2019, 6,314 of whom are recognized refugees. 48% of the residents are children. The clear majority of those accommodated are families, with the average family size of five people.
More than one in five residents have at least one of the vulnerabilities that make them eligible for the accommodation scheme. The three most common vulnerabilities are:
8% Serious medical condition
4% Woman at risk
4% Single parent
