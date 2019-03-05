Saudi Arabia welcomes British Hezbollah ban

2019/03/05 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saudi Arabia on
Tuesday welcomed Britain's decision to outlaw the political wing of Lebanon's
Hezbollah movement, describing it as an "important and constructive"
step.Britain announced on
February 25 it would seek to make membership of the Shiite movement or inviting
support for it a crime.The decision followed
outrage over the display of the Hezbollah flag, which features a Kalashnikov
assault rifle, at pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London."Categorizing the
(Hezbollah) militia, which is backed by Iran, as a terrorist organization is an
important and constructive step in combatting terrorism around the world,"
said a foreign ministry source, according to the official Saudi Press Agency."Britain's
decision is in line with the decision Saudi Arabia has taken towards the
terrorist party, both politically and militarily."London's move was
welcomed by other foes of Iran, Hezbollah's key supporter, including the United
States and Israel.Hezbollah meanwhile
said Britain had "insulted the sentiments and the will of the
Lebanese".In 2016, the Gulf
Cooperation Council -- which includes regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia,
Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates -- designated
Hezbollah a "terrorist" organization.Hezbollah was established
in 1982 during Lebanon's civil war and is now a major political party in the
country, holding three cabinet posts.Britain blacklisted
Hezbollah's military wing in 2008 but had until now made no move against its
political wing. However, British Foreign
Secretary Jeremy Hunt said last Monday that any distinction between its
military and political wings "does not exist".The US designated
Hezbollah a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.
Saudi Arabia on
Tuesday welcomed Britain's decision to outlaw the political wing of Lebanon's
Hezbollah movement, describing it as an "important and constructive"
step.Britain announced on
February 25 it would seek to make membership of the Shiite movement or inviting
support for it a crime.The decision followed
outrage over the display of the Hezbollah flag, which features a Kalashnikov
assault rifle, at pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London."Categorizing the
(Hezbollah) militia, which is backed by Iran, as a terrorist organization is an
important and constructive step in combatting terrorism around the world,"
said a foreign ministry source, according to the official Saudi Press Agency."Britain's
decision is in line with the decision Saudi Arabia has taken towards the
terrorist party, both politically and militarily."London's move was
welcomed by other foes of Iran, Hezbollah's key supporter, including the United
States and Israel.Hezbollah meanwhile
said Britain had "insulted the sentiments and the will of the
Lebanese".In 2016, the Gulf
Cooperation Council -- which includes regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia,
Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates -- designated
Hezbollah a "terrorist" organization.Hezbollah was established
in 1982 during Lebanon's civil war and is now a major political party in the
country, holding three cabinet posts.Britain blacklisted
Hezbollah's military wing in 2008 but had until now made no move against its
political wing. However, British Foreign
Secretary Jeremy Hunt said last Monday that any distinction between its
military and political wings "does not exist".The US designated
Hezbollah a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.