Saudi Arabia welcomes British Hezbollah ban
2019/03/05 | 20:30
Saudi Arabia on

Tuesday welcomed Britain's decision to outlaw the political wing of Lebanon's

Hezbollah movement, describing it as an "important and constructive"

step.Britain announced on

February 25 it would seek to make membership of the Shiite movement or inviting

support for it a crime.The decision followed

outrage over the display of the Hezbollah flag, which features a Kalashnikov

assault rifle, at pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London."Categorizing the

(Hezbollah) militia, which is backed by Iran, as a terrorist organization is an

important and constructive step in combatting terrorism around the world,"

said a foreign ministry source, according to the official Saudi Press Agency."Britain's

decision is in line with the decision Saudi Arabia has taken towards the

terrorist party, both politically and militarily."London's move was

welcomed by other foes of Iran, Hezbollah's key supporter, including the United

States and Israel.Hezbollah meanwhile

said Britain had "insulted the sentiments and the will of the

Lebanese".In 2016, the Gulf

Cooperation Council -- which includes regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia,

Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates -- designated

Hezbollah a "terrorist" organization.Hezbollah was established

in 1982 during Lebanon's civil war and is now a major political party in the

country, holding three cabinet posts.Britain blacklisted

Hezbollah's military wing in 2008 but had until now made no move against its

political wing. However, British Foreign

Secretary Jeremy Hunt said last Monday that any distinction between its

military and political wings "does not exist".The US designated

Hezbollah a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.

