Saudi Arabia welcomes British Hezbollah ban

2019/03/05 | 20:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saudi Arabia onTuesday welcomed Britain's decision to outlaw the political wing of Lebanon'sHezbollah movement, describing it as an "important and constructive"step.Britain announced onFebruary 25 it would seek to make membership of the Shiite movement or invitingsupport for it a crime.The decision followedoutrage over the display of the Hezbollah flag, which features a Kalashnikovassault rifle, at pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London."Categorizing the(Hezbollah) militia, which is backed by Iran, as a terrorist organization is animportant and constructive step in combatting terrorism around the world,"said a foreign ministry source, according to the official Saudi Press Agency."Britain'sdecision is in line with the decision Saudi Arabia has taken towards theterrorist party, both politically and militarily."London's move waswelcomed by other foes of Iran, Hezbollah's key supporter, including the UnitedStates and Israel.Hezbollah meanwhilesaid Britain had "insulted the sentiments and the will of theLebanese".In 2016, the GulfCooperation Council -- which includes regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia,Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates -- designatedHezbollah a "terrorist" organization.Hezbollah was establishedin 1982 during Lebanon's civil war and is now a major political party in thecountry, holding three cabinet posts.Britain blacklistedHezbollah's military wing in 2008 but had until now made no move against itspolitical wing. However, British ForeignSecretary Jeremy Hunt said last Monday that any distinction between itsmilitary and political wings "does not exist".The US designatedHezbollah a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.