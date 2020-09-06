Two wounded in bomb attack targetting US convoy in Baghdad

2020/09/06 | 19:28 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD (XINHUA) – A security member and a civilian were wounded in a roadside bomb exploded near a convoy of trucks belonging to the United States (US)-led coalition forces in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said on Sunday.



More details in Monday’s Borneo Bulletin.

Previous article16-year-old swims across English ChannelNext articleDeposed Mali president evacuated for medical treatment