Israel’s divide and rule: Iran and Iraq

2019/03/05 | 21:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Glen SegellThe recent meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Arab Gulf leaders at the Warsaw conference has opened the door tospeculation about another state in the region, Iraq. Israel, like many other countries, has had a love-hate viewof Iran and Iraq over the years.Like other countries, Israel has never managed to befriendboth at the same time. Indeed, others have sought to promote conflict betweenIran and Iraq to assist in establishing a regional balance. Israel finds favor in this policy of strategy of “divide andrule,” because so long as Israel’s adversaries are engaged in a conflict withothers, Israel is usually ignored as a target.Israel and Iran are at loggerheads, so it won’t come as asurprise that Israel should try to befriend Iraq. It is already known that Israel and the Kurds have a goodworking relationship, and share mutual interests about the fate of Syria. Butas with all other Arab states, having a good working relationship – be it economicor even weapons sales – doesn’t mean they will recognize Israel as the Jewishnational homeland or even agree to formal diplomatic relations. These stateshave little intention of making peace a reality.It was recently revealed that several Iraqi delegationsvisited Israel in 2018 and 2019. But it would be too optimistic to read toomuch into these meetings regarding the future of Iraqi-Israeli relations. Formal diplomatic ties – aka a peace treaty with Iraq –remain very far away. This is not the least because there is a strong IranianShiite influence in the government of Baghdad, and Tehran has come to dominatemany areas of Iraq through its proxy Shiite militias ever since Saddam’sdownfall.This doesn’t prevent influential Sunni and Shiite Iranianfigures, including sitting members of parliament, from traveling to Jerusalem,often telling their colleagues that the purpose is to make a pilgrimage to thesites holy to Islam.It would be delusional for any Israeli authority to thinkthat this is not in reality the true reason. There is a tendency for Israelis –because they would like to be at peace with their neighbors – to jump to quickconclusions and try to force an issue that might need to wait for the nextgeneration.Experience has already shown that decades of negotiationshave cast doubts on the concessions required for what turns out to be a falsepeace.The 40-year peace between Israel and Egypt is very cold. Andpeace ties with Jordan are at a rough spot, following Amman’s refusal to renewpart of the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty that allows Israel to lease twosmall areas of land: Naharayim in the northern Jordan Valley, and Ghamr in theSouth.Immediately after the overthrow of Iraqi President SaddamHussein in 2003, dozens of Iraqi parliamentarians visited Israel, includingIraqi MP Mithal Alusi. But a short while later, he was kicked out of parliament,and his two children were murdered. So nothing has come of that since.It is evident that Arab states in the Middle East and Arab Gulf are only interested in making peace, or even just trading withIsrael, when they are in distress, having learned how to acquire Israeli aidthrough empty promises of future peaceful relations. The examples of this abound. In the 1980s, the LebaneseChristians sold Israel the illusion of a future peace that would be madepossible once the Palestinian terrorist organizations had been expelled fromLebanon. This, among other things, led to the outbreak of the 1982 FirstLebanon War, and the outcome of that misadventure is well-known.Diplomatic relations between Israel and Iraq are light yearsaway. In my opinion, the visit by Iraqi officials to Israel was focused on thetopic of Syria in the hope of getting Israeli aid, or at least support, inreturn for hollow promises of a future peace and diplomatic relations. And the visiting officials paid the same kind of lip serviceas was paid by the Lebanese Christians in the 1980s, and most recently by theSyrian opposition.The option known as “divide and rule” would see Israelrespond in a way to keep Arab states and non-state actors in conflict and warwith each other.