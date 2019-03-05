عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Lavender: all-purpose ‘Swiss army knife’ of fragrant herbs
2019/03/05 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lavender is a species with a Mediterranean ancestry, but it

has been hybridized to such an extent than it can survive Toronto winters. This

perennial evergreen shrub is a prized ornamental but its utility is endless, AP reported.The fragrant herb can be grown from seeds or transplanted

cuttings, and is easy to manage once you meet its basic needs, said Susan

Harrington, who operates an online course in growing and marketing lavender

from her Labyrinth Hill Lavender property in Hansville, Washington.“Six or eight hours of full sun, preferably afternoon sun,”

Harrington said. “Give it excellent drainage or it will root rot. It prefers

the alkaline soils (6.5 to 7) of its Mediterranean origins.”The biggest concern is freezing winds, she said: “Lavender

needs wintertime protection.”Commercial growers often describe lavender as the Swiss army

knife of fragrant herbs, she said. It can be used in the kitchen and medicine

cabinet as well as in garden areas or in pots placed where its delicate scent

can be appreciated.Its health benefits range from aromatherapy to sanitizing

cuts. Lavender’s fragrance lends itself to soaps, sachets and a variety of

body-care products. Cooking options include brightening up cocktails and

enlivening the taste of grilled meats, omelets, salads and desserts.“Most people equate lavender with fresh aromatic bundles, as

well as dried for floral arrangements,” Harrington said. “The longer the plant

is allowed to bloom, the more intense the lavender essential oil.”Lavender also is a pollinator-friendly plant, favored by a

variety of bees and butterflies.“It’s unique in its ability to track honeybees,” said David

Salman, founder and chief horticulturist at High Country Gardens. “It’s a native

of the Old World, as are honeybees. When bees and lavender moved to North

America, the affinity to each other stayed the same.”Lavender is a great perennial for arid regions as well, he

said.“In the West, it’s a terrific low-water plant,” he said. “Also,

it’s browse-resistant from rabbits and deer, which is another plus.”In hot, humid climates like Florida’s, lavender will do well

in containers. Choose compact varieties to fit in pots or small gardens. They

don’t require much if any fertilizer.Some gardeners plant lavender around their roses to deter

deer, which don’t like its scent, Salman said. The same goes for rodents and

bothersome insects, Harrington said.“Oftentimes, people put dried lavender in packets and in

places where it seems to discourage fleas and moths,” she said. “I know of

antique car owners who store the lavender bags in their vehicles in winter so

mice won’t get into the heating ducts.”Lavender flowering typically lasts three to four weeks, but

it depends on location and weather.Salman prolongs the blooming season in his Santa Fe, New

Mexico, landscape by combining lavender types: cold hardy English (late spring

through early summer), French hybrids (late spring to late summer) and Spanish

(summer to fall).“By doing this you can have them in bloom from late spring

through fall, which is exceptionally important to bees,” Salman said.No matter which type or variety you choose, lavender will

supply a fulsome harvest, Harrington said.“Even as few as 10 plants in your backyard can provide you

with 5 pounds of dried lavender,” she said.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW