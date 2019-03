Lavender: all-purpose ‘Swiss army knife’ of fragrant herbs

2019/03/05 | 21:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Lavender is a species with a Mediterranean ancestry, but ithas been hybridized to such an extent than it can survive Toronto winters. Thisperennial evergreen shrub is a prized ornamental but its utility is endless, AP reported.The fragrant herb can be grown from seeds or transplantedcuttings, and is easy to manage once you meet its basic needs, said SusanHarrington, who operates an online course in growing and marketing lavenderfrom her Labyrinth Hill Lavender property in Hansville, Washington.“Six or eight hours of full sun, preferably afternoon sun,”Harrington said. “Give it excellent drainage or it will root rot. It prefersthe alkaline soils (6.5 to 7) of its Mediterranean origins.”The biggest concern is freezing winds, she said: “Lavenderneeds wintertime protection.”Commercial growers often describe lavender as the Swiss armyknife of fragrant herbs, she said. It can be used in the kitchen and medicinecabinet as well as in garden areas or in pots placed where its delicate scentcan be appreciated.Its health benefits range from aromatherapy to sanitizingcuts. Lavender’s fragrance lends itself to soaps, sachets and a variety ofbody-care products. Cooking options include brightening up cocktails andenlivening the taste of grilled meats, omelets, salads and desserts.“Most people equate lavender with fresh aromatic bundles, aswell as dried for floral arrangements,” Harrington said. “The longer the plantis allowed to bloom, the more intense the lavender essential oil.”Lavender also is a pollinator-friendly plant, favored by avariety of bees and butterflies.“It’s unique in its ability to track honeybees,” said DavidSalman, founder and chief horticulturist at High Country Gardens. “It’s a nativeof the Old World, as are honeybees. When bees and lavender moved to NorthAmerica, the affinity to each other stayed the same.”Lavender is a great perennial for arid regions as well, hesaid.“In the West, it’s a terrific low-water plant,” he said. “Also,it’s browse-resistant from rabbits and deer, which is another plus.”In hot, humid climates like Florida’s, lavender will do wellin containers. Choose compact varieties to fit in pots or small gardens. Theydon’t require much if any fertilizer.Some gardeners plant lavender around their roses to deterdeer, which don’t like its scent, Salman said. The same goes for rodents andbothersome insects, Harrington said.“Oftentimes, people put dried lavender in packets and inplaces where it seems to discourage fleas and moths,” she said. “I know ofantique car owners who store the lavender bags in their vehicles in winter somice won’t get into the heating ducts.”Lavender flowering typically lasts three to four weeks, butit depends on location and weather.Salman prolongs the blooming season in his Santa Fe, NewMexico, landscape by combining lavender types: cold hardy English (late springthrough early summer), French hybrids (late spring to late summer) and Spanish(summer to fall).“By doing this you can have them in bloom from late springthrough fall, which is exceptionally important to bees,” Salman said.No matter which type or variety you choose, lavender willsupply a fulsome harvest, Harrington said.“Even as few as 10 plants in your backyard can provide youwith 5 pounds of dried lavender,” she said.