Iraq: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MCNA) - Iraq Brief 2018

2019/03/05 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: REACH Initiative
Country: Iraq
CONTEXT
The Iraq Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) was conducted in July-September 2018 in order to support evidence-based humanitarian planning for crisis-affected populations and inform the 2019 Iraq Humanitarian Needs Overview. The MCNA was funded by OFDA, and led by the Iraq Assessment Working Group (AWG) and facilitated by REACH, in close collaboration with OCHA and the InterCluster Coordination Group (ICCG). The assessment scope and survey questionnaire were jointly developed and endorsed by AWG and ICCG, and data collection was conducted with the support of 18 partner organisations. A total of 12,261 households across 72 districts in 16 governorates were interviewed. Findings are generalizable with a 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error at the district level for each of the targeted crisis-affected population groups: out-of-camp IDP, in-camp IDP, returnee, and non-displaced households in recently retaken areas.
WHAT IS A MCNA?
Multi-Cluster Needs Assessments aim to fill information gaps in order to inform crisis-wide humanitarian planning. MCNAs provide comparable data across all relevant sectors, crisisaffected areas and population groups. Where possible and relevant, the MCNA coverage includes both accessible and hardto-reach areas, displaced and non-displaced population groups, and any other relevant stratification. MCNAs are implemented in a joint, participative and inclusive manner. Furthermore, they are time-sensitive, with data and findings released prior to HNO and HRP discussions to generate impact. In 2018, eight MCNAs or MSNAs were supported by REACH in a global framework of an ECHO-funded Enhanced Response Capacity project.
