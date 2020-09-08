US Seizes Militia-Affiliated News Websites

2020/09/08 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The United States has seized control of two Iraqi news websites, which it says were unlawfully utilized by Kata'ib Hizballah, a Specially Designated National and a Foreign Terrorist Organization.
In a statement, the US Department of Justice said: The United States has seized "Aletejahtv.com" and "Aletejahtv.org," two websites, which were unlawfully utilized […]
