Barzani, Pompeo discuss political developments in Iraq in phone call

2019/03/05 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) meets with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani in the Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil, Jan. 9, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Caballero-Reynolds)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the latest political developments in Iraq with the President of the Kurdistan Region’s leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani.
Both sides exchanged views on the political situation in Iraq, according to Barzani’s press office.
Although Barzani has held no governmental posts since resigning as president of the Kurdistan Region in November 2017, he continues to play an influential role in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, in general.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
