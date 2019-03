Nineveh governor seriously abused public funds: official

2019/03/05 | 23:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Ahmed al-Jabouri,official of the commission on the assessment of the status of the province ofNineveh, said on Tuesday that the commission found that the local government of theprovince and its governor seriously abused public funds in a way that is classifiedas a corruption crime.The general perspectiveundoubtedly reveals that there is wide corruption in the local government ofNineveh, especially concerning the funds of the displaced people and reconstructionfunds, Jabouri said.The commission willsubmit its final report to the parliament next week, Jabouri added.