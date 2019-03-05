Nineveh governor seriously abused public funds: official

2019/03/05 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Ahmed al-Jabouri,
official of the commission on the assessment of the status of the province of
Nineveh, said on Tuesday that the commission found that the local government of the
province and its governor seriously abused public funds in a way that is classified
as a corruption crime.The general perspective
undoubtedly reveals that there is wide corruption in the local government of
Nineveh, especially concerning the funds of the displaced people and reconstruction
funds, Jabouri said.The commission will
submit its final report to the parliament next week, Jabouri added.
