Nineveh governor seriously abused public funds: official
2019/03/05 | 23:25
Ahmed al-Jabouri,

official of the commission on the assessment of the status of the province of

Nineveh, said on Tuesday that the commission found that the local government of the

province and its governor seriously abused public funds in a way that is classified

as a corruption crime.The general perspective

undoubtedly reveals that there is wide corruption in the local government of

Nineveh, especially concerning the funds of the displaced people and reconstruction

funds, Jabouri said.The commission will

submit its final report to the parliament next week, Jabouri added.



