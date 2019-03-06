Zarif's assistant says was ready to visit Saudi Arabia

2019/03/06 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Hossein Gharibi, an assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javid Zarif, said Iran's ambition is not to wipe Saudi Arabia off the map,
adding that he was prepared to visit Saudi Arabia five years ago.Gharibi said on Tuesday
that Iran is "ready to deal when Saudi Arabia wanted and showed
preparation", according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Separately, Gharibi said
that Zarif will visit Syria soon, a few days after the latter submitted his
resignation which was immediately rejected by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
