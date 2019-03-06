عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Zarif's assistant says was ready to visit Saudi Arabia
2019/03/06 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Hossein Gharibi, an assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javid Zarif, said Iran's ambition is not to wipe Saudi Arabia off the map,

adding that he was prepared to visit Saudi Arabia five years ago.Gharibi said on Tuesday

that Iran is "ready to deal when Saudi Arabia wanted and showed

preparation", according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Separately, Gharibi said

that Zarif will visit Syria soon, a few days after the latter submitted his

resignation which was immediately rejected by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW