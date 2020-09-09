2020/09/09 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Iraq's medical and nursing professionals for being on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.In his briefing to the […]

read more Iraq Relaxes Coronavirus Restrictions first appeared on Iraq Business News.