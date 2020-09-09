Chevening Scholarships Now Open

2020/09/09 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Applications for 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarships are now open until 12:00 (midday) GMT on 3 November 2020.Chevening is the UK Government's global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK.These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master's degree in […]

