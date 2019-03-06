Iranian autogyro plane crashes near Iraqi borders

2019/03/06 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An Iranian autogyro plane fell near the town of Mehran in Iran's western province of Ilam on the
border with Iraq.An Iranian surveillance
helicopter crashed yesterday after it hit a utility pole in the town of Mehran,
security sources told Amad News.On Monday, five persons were murdered in a
helicopter crash in Iran's southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari,
according to a local official. The helicopter crashed in Sarteshniz village, Jafar Moradi,
the governor's political and security helper in the province, stated in a
statement cited by the official IRNA News Agency. The chopper owned to the Iranian Medical Sciences University
and was on its way to provide assistance to a pregnant woman, he affirmed.
