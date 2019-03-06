عربي | كوردى
Iranian autogyro plane crashes near Iraqi borders
2019/03/06 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An Iranian autogyro plane fell near the town of Mehran in Iran's western province of Ilam on the

border with Iraq.An Iranian surveillance

helicopter crashed yesterday after it hit a utility pole in the town of Mehran,

security sources told Amad News.On Monday, five persons were murdered in a

helicopter crash in Iran's southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari,

according to a local official. The helicopter crashed in Sarteshniz village, Jafar Moradi,

the governor's political and security helper in the province, stated in a

statement cited by the official IRNA News Agency. The chopper owned to the Iranian Medical Sciences University

and was on its way to provide assistance to a pregnant woman, he affirmed.



