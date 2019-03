Iranian autogyro plane crashes near Iraqi borders

2019/03/06 | 01:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- An Iranian autogyro plane fell near the town of Mehran in Iran's western province of Ilam on theborder with Iraq.An Iranian surveillancehelicopter crashed yesterday after it hit a utility pole in the town of Mehran,security sources told Amad News.On Monday, five persons were murdered in ahelicopter crash in Iran's southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari,according to a local official. The helicopter crashed in Sarteshniz village, Jafar Moradi,the governor's political and security helper in the province, stated in astatement cited by the official IRNA News Agency. The chopper owned to the Iranian Medical Sciences Universityand was on its way to provide assistance to a pregnant woman, he affirmed.