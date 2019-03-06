INA publish the decisions of the Council of Ministers

2019/03/06 | 08:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
The Cabinet held its regular session on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi
The Council voted to grant the Ministry of Transport exemptions and powers to sign contracts on the infrastructure project of the port of Al Faw.
The session witnessed the vote on the draft rules of procedure of the Council of Ministers.
The Cabinet also voted on a memorandum of understanding for the processing of crude oil between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
The Council discussed the status, participation and support of Iraqi women, hosted the Chairman of the Standing Committee for the Advancement of Women and listened to the observations and suggestions,
The Council of Ministers approved the minutes of the meeting of the transfer of ownership of Canadian aircraft , as well as the adoption of the recommendations of the Council of Ministers of Energy at its tenth session, and approve the rent of the French embassy building.
The Council voted on external borrowing, grants and mechanisms.
The Cabinet discussed ways of regulating the relationship between the legislative and executive branches through a code that serves the two authorities and strengthens their supervisory and executive role.
