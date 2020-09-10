Eni to Invest $4bn in Iraqi Refinery?

2020/09/10 | 16:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Italian oil company ENI is reported to be in talks to build a $4-billion, 300,000-bpd refinery near Iraq's Zubair oil field.S&P Global quotes Oil Minister Ihsan Ismaael [Ahsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail] as saying that that the first phase, with a capacity of 150,000 bpd, would be operational by 2025.The Minster reportedly […]

