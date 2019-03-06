Trump: US will keep troops in Syria

2019/03/06 | 11:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The congressmen suggested that the “numerous bilateral meetings,” which they held at the Munich conference, indicated “there should be willing European participants,” if the US keeps a small force in Syria.
Trump had earlier said that the US would withdraw all troops from Syria, and Graham had clashed with Acting Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, on this issue at the Munich conference.
However, that issue is now resolved, pretty much in accord with what Graham had suggested.
Of particular importance is the letter’s last paragraph.
“We seek to ensure that all of the gains made in Syria are not lost, that ISIS never returns, that Iran is not emboldened,” and we “ensure the best outcome in the Geneva talks on Syria,” it reads.
“An international presence will also help prevent conflict between our NATO ally Turkey and the Syrian Democratic Forces that have been central to the counter-ISIS campaign,” it concludes.
Trump marked that last paragraph as the part to which his comment—”I agree 100%”—refers.
Earlier on Tuesday, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino, responding to a question from Kurdistan 24, spoke similarly.
“A residual force of the United States military is going to remain in northeast Syria as part of a multinational force in order to prevent ISIS resurgence,” Palladino affirmed, and “support stability and security in northeast Syria.”
