Al-Burhan Group Launches Iraq's first licensed Heliport

2020/09/11

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- After an intense collaboration between Al-Burhan Airways and Al-Burhan BIAP Hotel, a fruitful result has finally been obtained by the establishment of the first licensed Heliport in Iraq (Heliport #001).An opening Ceremony took place on the 10 of Sep, which was attended by the ICAA Director General, BIAP Airport Director, GCANS General Manager and […]

