Turkey, Iran plan joint operation against PKK: Turkish interior minister

2019/03/06 | 12:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Turkey and Iran are planning joint operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced Wednesday, according to state news agency Anadolu. The PKK is an armed opposition group which fights for greater Kurdish political and cultural rights in Turkey. It is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. The Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) is the Iranian branch of the PKK. There is an unofficial ceasefire agreement between the group and the Iranian government.Both the PKK and PJAK launch cross border operations inside Turkey and Iran from bases inside the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Turkey and Iran regularly fire rockets and launch airstrikes against these suspected bases, frequently killing and wounding civilians. This is a developing story…
