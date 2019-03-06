US warns Turkey on S-400 purchase

2019/03/06 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 could also “lead to potential sanctions under Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, CAATSA, upon any government entities, private industry or individuals that are involved in such a transaction,” Palladino continued.
Reportedly, Turkish officials at lower, working levels understand US concerns and the possible consequences, but Turkey’s drive to acquire the S-400 comes from the most senior political levels, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself.
Vice-President Mike Pence underscored the seriousness with which the Trump administration views Turkish plans at last month’s Munich Security Conference, where Pence affirmed, “We’ve also made it clear that we will not stand idly by while NATO allies purchase weapons from our adversaries. We cannot ensure the defense of the West if our allies grow dependent on the East.”
On Monday, a US delegation, led by James Jeffrey, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement and a former ambassador to Turkey, arrived in Ankara for talks on the S-400 and the future of northeastern Syria, after the planned US withdrawal of most of its forces. Little concrete information, however, has emerged about those discussions.
Editing by Nadia Riva
