Gorran says will hold meeting with KDP, PUK on Erbil cabinet formation

2019/03/06 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Change Movement (Gorran) will hold a tripartite meeting with the two major Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to resume talks on the formation of the coming cabinet of Kurdistan Region Government, news reports said.Gorran, according to the report, will prepare for the meeting next week.Meanwhile, KDP expressed optimism towards the move, saying this will help ease the tensions between the political parties and hence accelerate the formation of the next government.However, PUK made no comments on the meeting.