Iraq to receive over 200 ISIS fighters from Syria

2019/03/06 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq will receive around 250 captured ISIS fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) over the coming few hours, a military expert was quoted saying.In remarks, Safaa al-Aasam said the new batch of detained ISIS militants will be extradited within the coming hours after an agreement was made with SDF.The majority of the captured militants, according to Aasam, are Iraqi nationals. They will stand trials inside the country.Moreover, Aasam added that as many as 150 ISIS militants surrendered to the SDF within the past few hours.Most of those fighters, according to Aasam, entered Syria in 2017 after they suffered a devastating defeat in Mosul city, northwest of Iraq.
