Denmark supports Iraq’s Security Sector Reform with $4 mln

2019/03/06 | 13:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Danish government will support Iraq with an additional USD 4 million to advance Security and Justice Sector Reform, to be managed and facilitated by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)."Denmark maintains its commitment to supporting Iraq's transition to stability, security and recovery,” said Danish Ambassador Gert Meinecke, while visiting a mid-level management training course at the Ministry of Interior.Meinecke expressed hopes that the trained Iraqi Police Officers will provide Iraqi people with more safety and security. "The strengthening of local police is important in the transition from ‘green to blue' security'.”The Danish grant will, among others, be used to support implementation of the Local Police Road Map, for development of quick impact projects to improve police - public partnerships, and for mid-level management and, related specialized trainings to Iraqi police officers in close collaboration between Danish National Police, UNDP and the Ministry of Interior.Denmark has supported Iraq's security and justice sector reform efforts since 2015.