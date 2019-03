Niger: UNHCR Niger: Situation des réfugiés et demandeurs d'asile à Niamey - Autres origines - février 2019

2019/03/06 | 13:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: Government of Niger, UN High Commissioner for RefugeesCountry: Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Libya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Togo, Yemen