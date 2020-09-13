2020/09/13 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Shelly Kittleson, for the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The Future of International Security Assistance in Iraq Almost three years after Iraq declared victory against the so-called Islamic State (IS), whether and to […]

read more The Future of Intl Security Assistance in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.