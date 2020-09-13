Genel Energy considers new Bond Issue

2020/09/13 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Genel Energy has engaged Pareto Securities to organise a roadshow with international credit investors.The Company may, subject to market conditions and acceptable terms on the new issue, raise a new five-year bond of up to $300 million to replace the Company's existing bond maturing in December 2022.Genel had cash in […]

