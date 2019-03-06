UK energy company says building solar plants in Iraq

2019/03/06 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Oil Minister Thamer Al-Ghadhban has discussed along with a UK-based energy company, the joint cooperation in Iraq's renewable energy sector.In a meeting with Ghadhban on Monday, Richard Crow, the Director of Development for the Middle East and North Africa at Shire Oak International, expressed his company's desire to develop the country's energy sector by building solar plants.Crow said his company’s core mission “is to be a global pathfinder in devising, implementing and spreading renewable energy solutions to drive transformational change in the rate of adoption of renewable energy in the developing world."
Oil Minister Thamer Al-Ghadhban has discussed along with a UK-based energy company, the joint cooperation in Iraq's renewable energy sector.In a meeting with Ghadhban on Monday, Richard Crow, the Director of Development for the Middle East and North Africa at Shire Oak International, expressed his company's desire to develop the country's energy sector by building solar plants.Crow said his company’s core mission “is to be a global pathfinder in devising, implementing and spreading renewable energy solutions to drive transformational change in the rate of adoption of renewable energy in the developing world."